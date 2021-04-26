Meijer offering walk-up options for COVID-19 vaccines

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Meijer says it is launching walk-in clinics for the COVID-19 vaccines at every single one of its pharmacies, though it warns availability of those shots is still limited.

Each Meijer store will have at least 100 walk-up doses — either Pfizer or Moderna — available each week. The metro Grand Rapids-based retail giant said those doses will go on a first-come, first-served basis.

It cited increased supply in allowing the change.

“The ability to offer the vaccines on a walk-up basis at every Meijer store demonstrates we are getting closer to ensuring everyone has the ability to get vaccinated,” Meijer Vice President of Pharmacy Jason Beauch said in a Monday statement.

You can still register and set up an appointment to get vaccinated at your Meijer, ensuring you’ll get your dose, by texting COVID to 75049 or going to clinic.meijer.com.

Meijer added its pharmacies have now administered more than 1 million shots around the Midwest.

“The one million vaccine milestone is a tremendous achievement by our incredibly hard-working pharmacy teams,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said in a statement. “When the vaccine rollout began, we were focused on moving as quickly as possible to keep our communities safe. Achieving this number in just over three months is a true demonstration of the focus and tenacity of the Meijer team members involved in this important initiative.”

You can also go to VaccinateWestMI.com or check in with your local health department or pharmacy to find a dose near you — either by appointment or at a walk-in clinic, which are becoming more common as part of a push to reach those who are hesitant about getting the vaccine.