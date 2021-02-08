Meijer expects to give 25K COVID-19 vaccine shots this week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Meijer is set to administer up to 25,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Michiganders 65 and older this week.

Those eligible for the upcoming appointments must have previously registered with Meijer. You can’t simply show up and expect to get a shot. Patients will be contacted directly with an appointment time and location.

The retailer has already administered more than 20,000 doses in its Michigan pharmacies since holding its first clinic last month, with 70 clinics scheduled this week to meet the new benchmark throughout the state.

“We’ve received such wonderful feedback from the people who have gone through the clinics in terms of how easy the process has been and so our goal is to just keep giving more and to keep expanding into more and more communities,” Meijer spokesman Frank Guglielmi told News 8, noting the company’s large stores provide ample space for these clinics.

The retailer’s supply is expected to increase because its now both a state and federal pharmacy partner. Meijer has also teamed up with some local health departments and municipalities to administer allocated doses.

If you haven’t previously signed up, you can text COVID to 75049, go online at clinic.meijer.com or simply visit your local Meijer pharmacy and ask to register. You do not have to be a Meijer pharmacy customer to register.