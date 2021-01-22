Meijer begins vaccinations, rollout in W. MI unknown

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Meijer has officially joined the vaccine rollout in Michigan. A few of their pharmacies have started vaccinating people in metro Detroit.

Though shots are not available yet in West Michigan, Meijer has plans to expand its vaccine clinics across the state as soon as possible.

The grocery store chain will not tell communities in advance when vaccines are coming, only once they’re available. Executives say the best way to find out when that happens is to preregister for the vaccine on the company’s website.

On their website, you will be prompted to answer a short survey which helps them identify if you’re a frontline worker, essential worker or considered at high-risk. You then submit your name and zip code and select a Meijer location closest to you.

If you already pick up prescriptions at Meijer pharmacy, you’re all set.

If not, you can create a profile within the system and link it to your M-Perks number. Then, when vaccines are available at your selected Meijer location, you will be notified to make an appointment, but you will have to act fast.

You will be asked to respond within 24 hours of the notification. You can respond to it in one of three ways: “I Accept,” “I Defer” or “Remove Me.”

At this moment anyone can preregister for the vaccine, but Meijer told WDIV in Detroit that they’re focused on vaccinating people 65 and older.