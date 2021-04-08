MDHHS partnering with colleges to get students COVID-19 vaccines

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — In an effort to get more vaccinated for COVID-19, the state health department announced Thursday that the shot will be more assessable to college students.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said it will be distributing doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to local health department that partner with colleges.
“Vaccinating this group of the population right now makes a lot of sense as thousands of college and university students near the end of their academic year and are preparing to travel back home, start new jobs, take summer vacations, and interact with their family and friends,” Northern Michigan University President Fritz Erickson said in a statement.
State officials said about 16,000 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses are being sent to local health departments that partner with colleges and universities.
MDHHS says 26 colleges and universities will be participating in the effort:
- Andrews University
- Albion College
- Central Michigan University
- College for Creative Studies
- University of Michigan-Detroit
- Ferris State University
- University of Michigan-Flint
- Michigan State University
- Western Michigan University
- Kalamazoo College
- Davenport University
- Calvin University
- Cornerstone University
- Adrian College
- Northern Michigan University
- Alma College
- Oakland University
- Lawrence Technological University
- Rochester University
- Grand Valley State University
- Saginaw Valley State University
- Eastern Michigan University
- Concordia University Ann Arbor
- University of Michigan
- Wayne State University
- Finlandia University
MDHHS also says mobile vaccine sites will be expanding in vulnerable communities in the Detroit area starting April 14.
“We are committed to making vaccine accessibility simple and equitable, which is why we are mobilizing efforts to bring vaccines to college students, and to those who are most vulnerable or do not have access to transportation,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, said. These efforts will help us reach our goal of vaccinating at least 70% of Michiganders age 16 and up as quickly as possible.”
To find a vaccination site in Michigan, visit Michigan.gov/Coronavirus.