MDHHS partnering with colleges to get students COVID-19 vaccines

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — In an effort to get more vaccinated for COVID-19, the state health department announced Thursday that the shot will be more assessable to college students.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said it will be distributing doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to local health department that partner with colleges.

“Vaccinating this group of the population right now makes a lot of sense as thousands of college and university students near the end of their academic year and are preparing to travel back home, start new jobs, take summer vacations, and interact with their family and friends,” Northern Michigan University President Fritz Erickson said in a statement.

State officials said about 16,000 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses are being sent to local health departments that partner with colleges and universities.

MDHHS says 26 colleges and universities will be participating in the effort:

Andrews University

Albion College

Central Michigan University

College for Creative Studies

University of Michigan-Detroit

Ferris State University

University of Michigan-Flint

Michigan State University

Western Michigan University

Kalamazoo College

Davenport University

Calvin University

Cornerstone University

Adrian College

Northern Michigan University

Alma College

Oakland University

Lawrence Technological University

Rochester University

Grand Valley State University

Saginaw Valley State University

Eastern Michigan University

Concordia University Ann Arbor

University of Michigan

Wayne State University

Finlandia University

MDHHS also says mobile vaccine sites will be expanding in vulnerable communities in the Detroit area starting April 14.

“We are committed to making vaccine accessibility simple and equitable, which is why we are mobilizing efforts to bring vaccines to college students, and to those who are most vulnerable or do not have access to transportation,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, said. These efforts will help us reach our goal of vaccinating at least 70% of Michiganders age 16 and up as quickly as possible.”

To find a vaccination site in Michigan, visit Michigan.gov/Coronavirus.