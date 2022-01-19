MDHHS, Kent Co. team up to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

FILE – In this May 14, 2021, file photo, Colin Sweeney, 12, gets a shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as his mother Nicole pats his shoulder at the First Baptist Church of Pasadena in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There will be a COVID-19 vaccine community clinic in Grand Rapids Saturday.

The Kent County Health Department and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are hosting the clinic, the county health department said in a Wednesday release.

It will take place at the Health and Human Services building, located at 121 Franklin St SE in Grand Rapids, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vaccines will be available for those five years or older. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will all be available. People will also be able to get their booster at the clinic.

Appointments can be scheduled online or by calling 211. Walk-ins will also be accepted while the vaccines are available.

For those under the age of 18, a parent or legal guardian must be present.