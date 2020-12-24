Mary Free Bed begins COVID-19 vaccinations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital received its first shipment of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine Wednesday.

The hospital said rehabilitation physician Richard Ball, who is the medical director of the residency program, was the first person immunized Wednesday afternoon.

Some physicians, nursing staff, therapists and dietary and environmental services workers were also inoculated Wednesday.

“We owe a huge debt to the science and hard work that created the vaccines,” said Michael Jakubowski, Mary Free Bed chief medical officer, said in a release Wednesday. “We’re hopeful, humbled and grateful at Mary Free Bed to have these vaccinations.”

A courtesy photo of a Mary Free Bed staff member receiving Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital)

A courtesy photo of a Mary Free Bed staff member receiving Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital)

A courtesy photo of a Mary Free Bed staff member receiving Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital)

A courtesy photo of a Mary Free Bed staff member receiving Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital)

A courtesy photo of a Mary Free Bed staff member receiving Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital)

A courtesy photo of a Mary Free Bed staff member receiving Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital)

A courtesy photo of a Mary Free Bed staff member receiving Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital)

A courtesy photo of a Mary Free Bed staff member receiving Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital)

A courtesy photo of a Mary Free Bed staff member receiving Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital)

The remaining doses in the shipment will be given to frontline caregivers next week, according to the hospital.

All of the first doses are going to front-line health care workers and those in nursing homes. The vaccine isn’t expected to be available to everyone until May or April.

More information about vaccine distribution in Michigan can be found on the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard.

Numbers released by the state on Wednesday brought Michigan’s total number of confirmed cases to 469,928 since the virus was first detected in the state in March. To date, 11,775 deaths have been linked to it.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved an emergency rollout of Moderna’s vaccine Friday.