Long-term care facilities prepare for COVID-19 vaccinations

ANTWERP TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — As hospitals begin receiving the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, nursing homes and long-term care facilities are preparing to vaccinate staff and residents.

Bronson Commons near Mattawan is making a plan to offer vaccinations to its 200 employees.

Executive Director Season Marinich says they anticipate being able to quickly administer the first doses to front-line workers.

“Bronson expects to receive the vaccine within the next couple of days and then we expect to start vaccinating our employees within the next week,” Marinich said.

The vaccine is strongly encouraged and not mandatory for the staff or residents.

“Our employees being health care workers are quite familiar and educated and knowledgeable on the purpose of vaccines and I do think that it will be very well received,” Marinich said.

Bronson Commons was one of the first long-term care facilities in the area to put in visitor restrictions in March. It is partnering with Walgreens through a federal program to provide immunizations for residents.

“We have been diligently planning with our pharmacy partners in order to make sure that we are following all the appropriate storage recommendations for that Pfizer vaccine,” Marinich said.

Long-term care facilities across the country have been hit especially hard during the pandemic.

“Our employees do serve a very vulnerable population and so we feel that is extremely important for them to start being vaccinated,” Marinich said.

Front-line workers who have seen the impact of COVID-19 first hand are grateful they have a new way to fight back.

“It is a relief and we have been patiently waiting for the vaccine and so we are very excited that they are on their way,” Marinich said. “We really do hope that this is the beginning of our new normal and we will be very excited once we get through this immunization process.”