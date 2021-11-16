Local health officials to answer COVID-19 youth vaccination questions

COVID-19 Vaccine

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This October 2021 photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. (Pfizer via AP)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools and African American Health Institute are hosting two virtual COVID-19 youth vaccination Q&A sessions Tuesday.

Organizers say a panel of local clinicians will answer parents’ COVID-19 vaccination questions.

Officials from the following organizations will be represented at the event: AAMHI, Agnar Health Solutions, Center for Adolescent and Child Neurology, Cherry Street Health, GRPS School Health Services, Kent County Health Department, Mercy Health, Mission Point Healthcare, Spectrum Health and University of Michigan Health West.

The morning session will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and the evening session will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Both are being held via Zoom. Click the session which you would like to attend to get the Zoom link.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Vaccine FAQs

More COVID-19 Vaccine FAQ

Growing Grand Rapids and Beyond

More Growing Grand Rapids and beyond

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links