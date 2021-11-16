Local health officials to answer COVID-19 youth vaccination questions

This October 2021 photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. (Pfizer via AP)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools and African American Health Institute are hosting two virtual COVID-19 youth vaccination Q&A sessions Tuesday.

Organizers say a panel of local clinicians will answer parents’ COVID-19 vaccination questions.

Officials from the following organizations will be represented at the event: AAMHI, Agnar Health Solutions, Center for Adolescent and Child Neurology, Cherry Street Health, GRPS School Health Services, Kent County Health Department, Mercy Health, Mission Point Healthcare, Spectrum Health and University of Michigan Health West.

The morning session will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and the evening session will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Both are being held via Zoom. Click the session which you would like to attend to get the Zoom link.