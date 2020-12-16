Live Desk Conversation: Medical experts on the COVID-19 vaccine

Check back here on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. ET to watch the livestream above. You can also watch on Facebook Live or Twitter. Just search @WOODTV.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As we head into the week of Christmas, we’re wrapping up our first two weeks of Live Desk Conversations.

So far, we’ve had had the opportunity to host medical professionals and leaders in local education.

Next up, on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 11:30 a.m., we’ll host Jon Ashford, the COO of United Hospital in Greenville and Kelsey Hospital in Lakeview, along with Dr. Josh Kooistra, who’s a senior vice president and chief medical officer for Spectrum Health West Michigan.

Vaccines continue to be at the forefront of any discussion surrounding COVID-19. We’ll debunk rumors and misinformation, discuss the vaccine distribution and will answer your questions.

We’ll also take any other questions you have about COVID-19. If you don’t get your questions in ahead of time, you can ask them during the livestream. By using the hashtag #HeyLuke, Luke will be able to see your comments and select those which will be displayed on the stream and answered by our guests.

