Kzoo Co. increases effort to vaccinate health care workers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department has greatly increased its efforts to vaccinate frontline health care workers.

A clinic held Tuesday at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center vaccinated more than 300 people with their first shot of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which is manufactured in Portage. An additional 300 will be vaccinated Wednesday.

Dr. William Nettleton, the county medical director, says the vaccinations are voluntary.

“I made the decision to receive the COVID-19 vaccine because one I want to protect myself, I want to protect my family, and I also want to protect my patients who I take care of as well,” Nettleton said.

The department vaccinated its first employees on Friday. Tuesday’s clinic also administered vaccinations to police, fire, and EMS. These professions provide emergency medical care and are often some of the first to come in contact with COVID-positive patients.

Health Officer Jim Rutherford says he has already seen a strong interest from frontline medical workers who want to receive the shot.

“We’re getting a lot of organizations and partners coming to us and saying ‘hey, when are we eligible’ that’s a lot of us working through the priority list,” Rutherford said.

Bronson Healthcare runs its own clinics to vaccinate employees. The first group started receiving the shot on Thursday.

Richard Van Enk, the director of infection prevention and epidemiology, says about 1,100 employees had already received their first vaccination as of Monday night.

“For our first shipment, all the appointments are filled up, and so there is great demand. Right now, there is more demand from supply,” Van Enk said.

The health care system is not currently requiring the vaccination like it does for yearly flu shots.

“At this point, it’s kind of too early to decide whether we’re going to mandate until we know we have enough for everyone and the other thing is it’s a new vaccine and it’s a little more difficult to mandate something that’s brand new,” Van Enk said.

Even with the vaccinations expanding, health officials are reminding everyone to continue to practice COVID-19 safety protocols.

“Once we get enough people vaccinated, then we can start to reduce those measures of wearing masks and social distancing, but that’s not going to happen until well into 2021,” Van Enk said.

If you are eligible to get the vaccine in the first wave and have questions, contact your health care provider to discuss if you are considered a good candidate to receive the vaccine.