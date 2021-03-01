Watch: Grand Rapids facility honored to be making J&J vaccine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Executives at the Grand Rapids plant mixing and bottling Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine on Monday said they were proud to be a part of the process.

“This is great news: great news for country, great news for the world and certainly great news for West Michigan,” Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing President and CEO Tom Ross said during a press conference.

He and other executives touted the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, which was developed in about a year, and explained how excited and honored they were to be a part of the production process.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization to Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine Saturday and its first doses were scheduled to ship out of Sunday night. Michigan expected to receive 82,700 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week, health officials told state lawmakers last week.

This will be a huge week for our rollout.



Of the 2.8 million #JohnsonandJohnson doses going out, 82,700 are projected to be in Michigan.



That’s 82K Michiganders who will become vaccinated against #COVID19 thanks to the #COVID19Vaccine being a single shot. https://t.co/lsXddC2tx0 — Lynsey Mukomel (@lynseymukomel) March 1, 2021

Johnson & Johnson contracted Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing to finish and fill its vaccine doses.

“We take the drug substance, which is actually a concentrated bulk of the vaccine, and we basically formulate that into injectable vials,” Steven Nole, vice president of operations for GRAM, explained the process to News 8 last week.

“…We’re very committed to the mission in getting as many vaccines produced as possible,” he added.

Ross said manufacturing has been underway for months. Executives noted that Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing, which currently employs about 350 people, is looking to hire about 100 more as it continues to make more doses.

“GRAM is proud to play a critical role in supporting Johnson & Johnson in the battle against COVID-19,” Ross also said in a Monday statement. “Our team is enthusiastic, dedicated and focused on supporting the fight against COVID-19 and we are honored to play a role in this very important mission.”

Pfizer’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccines are being manufactured in Portage, near Kalamazoo. That vaccine was the first greenlighted in the U.S. in December.