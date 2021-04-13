How West Michigan health departments are responding to J&J pause

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The federal government’s recommendation to “pause” using the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is having an impact on vaccination clinics across West Michigan.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday the recommended pause comes after six women reported potentially dangerous blood clots that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.

Following suit, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has told clinics to stop using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for now.

“The pause in Johnson & Johnson vaccines is being done out of an abundance of caution while the CDC, FDA and Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices review the data and assures that providers know how to identify and report any potential adverse reactions,” MDHHS spokesman Bob Wheaton said in a Tuesday statement. “MDHHS has informed clinics that were using Johnson & Johnson vaccines to temporarily pause administering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which would include college clinics if they are using J&J. If you currently have an appointment to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, clinics scheduled to administer the one-dose vaccine will either reschedule or use the safe and effective Pfizer or Moderna vaccines while we wait for further recommendations from the CDC and FDA.”

BERRIEN COUNTY

The Berrien County Health Department says the J&J clinic scheduled for Thursday will now be using the Moderna vaccine with a second dose date of Thursday, May 13. Those who have scheduled appointments for Thursday’s clinic will be contacted by BCHD.

CALHOUN COUNTY

After the announcement Tuesday morning, the Calhoun County Public Health Department said it paused the use of the J&J vaccine. Instead, it will be using the Pfizer vaccine at the vaccination clinic at Albion College’s Dow Center Tuesday.

IONIA COUNTY

The Ionia County Health Department said about 600 people were affected by the pause. It had a J&J mass vaccination clinic scheduled for Thursday and had to switch to Moderna.

“Notifying everyone beforehand will be a challenge,” Health Officer Ken Bowen said in an email to News 8.

KENT COUNTY

Spectrum Health said Tuesday that 4,391 of the 300,000 vaccines it has administered so far were Johnson & Johnson.

OTTAWA COUNTY

The Ottawa County Department of Public Health said it had canceled all of its J&J usage for now. That will affect a clinic that was meant to give 1,700 doses to Grand Valley State University students and the deployment of strike groups to deliver 225 doses to people with access barriers.

The health department does not intend to shift the GVSU clinic to another brand of vaccine, as students will likely leave campus before they could get their second shot. It may decide to give different brands to those with access barriers, but that decision is still being made.

“We have notified our vaccination partners and healthcare providers to increase situational awareness,” Health Officer Lisa Stefanovsky said in a statement. “Ottawa County COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are increasing, so we encourage everyone to continue to pursue COVID-19 vaccination opportunities of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine that are still available.”

For now, Ottawa County will keep its 1,925 Johnson & Johnson doses safely in storage until it gets the federal greenlight to use them. Their expiration dates are June 21 and June 23.