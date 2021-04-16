Hoping for normalcy, GVSU students line up for COVID-19 vaccines

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 900 people were scheduled to get a COVID-19 vaccine at Grand Valley State University’s Allendale campus Friday.

The university hosted a vaccine clinic at its Fieldhouse in an effort to help students protect themselves from contracting coronavirus.

“It’s important for our campus community at large to protect them and provide all the public health measures possible,” Jean Nagelkerk, the vice provost of health for the university, said.

After receiving an email, students and faculty could make appointments. University officials later opened the clinic to walk-ins.

“I knew I was going to get (the vaccine) when it was my time. Like I said, this is a pretty convenient time to do it,” GVSU senior Jared Baas said. “Came on down after work and bada bing, bada boom, I’m done.”

The university says after experiencing an outbreak last fall and having to issue a staying-in-place order, the clinic is a necessary part of the journey back to normal.

Just days after students returned for the fall 2020 semester, the university reported more than 100 cases. In the following weeks, the Ottawa County Health Department said the university accounted for 77% of cases in the county, with more than 700 confirmed. The university attributed the outbreak to small gatherings.

“I am happy to get (the vaccine) so I can be around my friends more. I haven’t seen them a whole lot. With this, I can go out and know that I’m a bit more protected,” GVSU student Megan Stroud said after receiving her shot.

GVSU administered the Pfizer vaccine Friday. The two-step vaccine could soon become a three-step process after an announcement from Pfizer Thursday that a booster will likely be needed in about a year.

The university says everyone who received a vaccine Friday would be automatically registered for a second shot in a few weeks. It says if the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a third dose, it will work later to facilitate that.