Hispanic center, health department team up for vaccine clinic

An Aug. 4, 2019 photo shows the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Hispanic Center of Western Michigan teamed up with the Kent County Health Department Wednesday for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic catering to the Hispanic community.

Whether it was a laugh with a nurse or an insightful breakdown of what to do after receiving their first dose, the people attending the clinic, like Maria Margarita Camarena Marquez, felt at ease receiving the shot at the center.

“It’s a lot easier,” Camarena Marquez said in Spanish about dealing with nurses and staff who can communicate in her native language.

Ofirbel De Leon, a bilingual nurse at the Kent County Health Department, administered dozens of shots at the event.

“Some were nervous because of getting the vaccine,” De Leon said. “Some have had the disease in the past. Having the vaccine was giving them hope.”

The center made Wednesday’s event a priority after consulting with its clients.

“Our assumption as Latinos is that our community doesn’t want the vaccine,” said Evelyn Esparza, the center’s executive director. “As we were asking people, more and more people were interested.”

The center will host additional clinics at Godfrey-Lee Early Childhood Center on March 12, March 19, March 26 and April 2.

For more information about the vaccine clinics hosted by the center, you can call 616.742.0200.