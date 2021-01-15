Health officials: Don’t book multiple COVID-19 vaccination appointments

Vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe at the Throop Civic Center in Throop, Pa. during a clinic on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. The Lackawanna County Medical Society had about 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine on hand to administer to those in the Phase 1A group of Pennsylvania’s vaccine rollout plan, which is limited to healthcare personnel and long-term care facility residents. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Those working to get eligible people vaccinated against COVID-19 have discovered some are taking advantage of the multiple-provider system by setting up multiple appointments, thus slowing down an already difficult rollout process with last-minute cancellations or no-shows.

“We are seeing some people who are registering to get vaccinated on multiple sites for multiple appointments and this is a real issue because when you make your registration, a set of things goes into motion,” Kent County Health Department spokesman Steve Kelso told News 8 Friday.

“First of all, a vaccine is reserved for you in your name. Staff time is reserved for you in your name. The infrastructure necessary to bring that shot to your arm is reserved for you in your name,” he explained. “Now, if you don’t show up for other appointments that you’ve made, that’s limited the number of people from not being able to make those appointments.”

Related Content MDHHS revises COVID-19 vaccine rollout schedule

Signing up through different providers to show you’re interested in getting a vaccine once it’s your turn isn’t the problem. What is a problem is making multiple appointments.

“They potentially are denying their friends, their family, their neighbors the ability to get that vaccine into their arm and our ability to provide it and slowing down the efficiency,” Kelso said, “and the sheer numbers of this thing shows us we need to move.”

He couldn’t share the number of people the department has identified who have abused the system, but did say the problem has reached the point that a new public service announcement will be broadcast telling people not to hoard appointments.

“We truly believe that most people are going to respect their place in line and are going to not do this multiple registration thing,” Kelso said. “But we are asking for your help in this instance and we are asking, we’re appealing, to your better nature because your behavior could impact your neighbor, your friend, your family and our ability to get this vaccine rolling.”