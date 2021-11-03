Health departments start taking COVID-19 vaccine appointments for kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan health departments are ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 5 to 11 after federal officials on Tuesday cleared the way for the doses to be administered.

The Kent County Health Department said Wednesday that it has doses for children — which are a third the size of doses for adults — and child-sized needles on hand. It’s taking appointments to give those shots out; you can make an appointment for your kid by calling 616.632.7200.

Kent County is also expanding hours at all three of its clinics on Tuesday, Nov. 9 and Nov. 16 from 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. to facilitate more appointments.

In Kalamazoo County, the health department says it will start vaccinating kids as young as 5 starting with a clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 311 E. Alcott Street. You must schedule an appointment for that clinic, which you can do online or by calling 269.373.5200 during regular business hours. Vaccinations during regular clinic hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday will begin next week; you must schedule an appointment.

Parents can also reach out to their primary care doctor or local hospital system to learn about vaccination options.

So far, only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been approved for kids age 5 to 11. Kids will need two doses three weeks apart. Kids can expect many of the same side effects as adult, like pain at the injection site, fatigue and mild fever. If you have questions about the vaccine, you should take them to your primary care doctor.

Kids have been hit hard during Michigan’s current COVID-19 surge, with many outbreaks associated with schools and cases among school-aged children rising the fastest since school started in the fall, state data shows.

Pediatric hospitalizations have been on the rise since August and more than half of the kids who have ended up in the hospital don’t have underlying health conditions, the data shows. Kids who contract COVID-19 also face the risk of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children — or MIS-C — which can be deadly.

“While most children with COVID-19 have mild symptoms, and some have no symptoms at all, there’s no way to know how severe an individual case will be,” warned Michigan’s chief medical executive, Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, during a virtual press conference with other health officials and doctors Wednesday morning. “The vaccine is more than 90% effective at protecting children from serious illness or hospitalization, similar to the level of protection it provides in adults.”

Health officials have also reminded parents that even if their kids don’t get sick, they can spread the virus to other vulnerable populations, like their grandparents.

“The decision to authorize this Pfizer vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds is another reason for hope. Yesterday’s decision will help move us forward toward safer classrooms, family gatherings, participation in sports, celebrations and all kinds of other milestones,” Bagdasarian said.

The federal approval of the vaccine for kids has started a countdown clock for counties that tied it to mask mandates for schools. Kalamazoo County says its mask order will be rescinded Dec. 17 — though county, state and federal health officials will continue to recommend masks indoors in schools and districts may choose to maintain their own mask requirements.

Adults who haven’t yet been vaccinated can still get the shots — there is plenty of supply and the shots are free. The state has set a goal to vaccinate 70% of its population age 16 and up. As of Tuesday, 69.3% of that population had received at least one dose.