Health departments extending hours to vaccinate kids ages 5-11

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Parents hoping to get their kids vaccinated against COVID-19 should soon have better luck getting an appointment.

After limited supply during the initial rollout last week, federal officials are expected to quickly ramp up shipments of the Pfizer pediatric vaccine. This week, county health departments are planning clinics just for kids.

The Kent County Health Department is extending clinic hours beginning Nov. 9 to give more opportunities for kids to sign up.

Kids ages 5 to 11 can get the shot beginning at 8 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. and from 12:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Appointments can be made for all three clinic locations during business hours by calling the health department at 616.632.7200.

In Ottawa County, school districts are partnering with the health department to host vaccine clinics. A list of those dates, times and locations can be found below. You must register to attend online.

Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Grand Haven’s Lakeshore Middle School

Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Black River Elementary

Thursday, Nov. 11 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Spring Lake’s Holmes Elementary

Friday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Holland’s West Elementary

Tuesday, Nov. 16 from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at West Ottawa High School

Wednesday, Nov. 17 from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Holland Christian High School

Health officials advise parents not to give children any over-the-counter medication before their vaccination. Pain relievers that reduce side effects can also reduce the immune system’s response to the vaccine, making it less effective.

You should also tell the doctor or nurse about any allergies to previous medications and both you and your child should stay at the vaccination site for at least 15 minutes in case your child has a reaction to the vaccine.

Your child should either sit or lie down during that time to prevent injuries if they faint.

A parent or guardian is required to attend the vaccination appointment with their child and should be familiar with their medical history.