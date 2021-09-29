GVSU students, staff must be vaccinated by Thursday

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — All students and staff at Grand Valley State University must get their COVID-19 vaccine by Sep. 30, unless approved for an exemption.

GVSU officials say students and staff can get their vaccine anywhere, but they’ll get a $10 coupon if they do so at Meijer.

According to the university’s vaccine dashboard, 85% of faculty members and 73% of students are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday morning.

Fully vaccinated students and staff are required to record their status on an online self-assessment. If you lost your vaccination card, the state has an online portal where immunization records are posted for those 18 and older. It’s free to use.

The vaccine is now widely available and GVSU recommends that immunocompromised people consider getting their third dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least 28 days after their last dose.