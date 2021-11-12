GRPS to begin COVID-19 vaccine clinics next week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Starting Monday, Grand Rapids Public Schools will begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine to students ages 5 through 11.

In a letter to parents, GRPS says they have partnered with Cherry Health to offer clinics at all elementary and pre-K through 8th-grade buildings in the district.

As of Wednesday, 336 GRPS students and 98 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Forty-four cases of transmission have been transmitted in school settings.

The district is also reaching out for opinion on the Kent County Health Department’s mask mandate, which is set to expire on Jan. 2.

GRPS has launched a survey asking parents if the mandate should continue beyond Jan. 2.

Superintendent Leadriane Roby says a decision on whether to continue the mandate will be announced before winter break.