GRPS to begin COVID-19 vaccine clinics Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools will begin offering the COVID-19 vaccination to students ages 5-11 beginning Monday.

The district has partnered with Cherry Health to host first-shot clinics at its 27 elementary schools. The first one will be at East Leonard and Palmer.

Through Dec. 8, there will be two school clinics each day that class is in session: one in the morning and one in the afternoon.

Some second shot clinics have already been scheduled. Those will happen three weeks after the first clinics for 11 schools, starting on Dec. 9.

GRPS will work with parents and Cherry Health to arrange a second shot for students for all other schools. Officials are encouraging parents to take advantage of these clinics to keep their kids healthy and in school.

“These kids are interacting with each other all day long. Not only is it going to lessen the severity of the illness of prevent them from contracting the disease, but it’s also going to be able to keep them in school more. We won’t have as many kids that have to be out for quarantine,” said Kim Baron, the director of health services for GRPS.

The district is also asking for feedback from parents on whether the mask mandate should continue in classrooms once kids return from winter break.

Parents can weigh in by filling out an online survey. The deadline to complete it is Nov. 23.

Of the 10 schools that are holding clinics this week, all but one have 2nd shot clinics scheduled.

You can find the full schedule for the GRPS vaccine clinics online.