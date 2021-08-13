Grand Rapids African American Health Institute hosting health fair

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A free vaccine clinic aimed at communities of color will be held in Grand Rapids Saturday.

The Grand Rapids African American Health Institute is joining forces with area hospitals and health care groups to make sure communities of color are vaccinated in West Michigan.

The 2021 Rhythm Health Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Martin Luther King Park.

“The past year and a half has told us — and ongoing — how it is so important to take care of our health, and take care of our mind, bodies and soul and get out into the community,” said Dr. Lisa Lowery, a doctor at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and a member of the health institute’s advisory council. “It’s an opportunity to also get some great, valuable information.”

People will be able to get COVID-19 vaccines and free COVID-19 tests at the health fair.

“Please get your vaccine. We have seen, tragically, how COVID has impacted our Black and brown communities and the world overall. We are encouraging people to please get the vaccine,” Lowery said.

There will be other health resources, like health screenings and blood pressure checks, as well as raffle prizes, Zumba courses, meditation, vendors, a backpack giveaway and guest remarks from City Manager Mark Washington.