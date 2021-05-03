Get your COVID-19 vaccine while you enjoy the tulips

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County health officials are hoping that you will get vaccinated against COVID-19 before visiting Tulip Time —or you can do it while you’re there.

The Ottawa County Department of Public Health set up a walk-in clinic for festivalgoers to get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Scheduled appointments are also available. Realizing that the event brings in people from all over, they say the can reach a broad group of people by offering the shot.

As of noon Monday, just under 50 vaccines were given at the Tulip Time location.

“We did have someone come down and say they hadn’t been vaccinated yet because they are so busy and they hadn’t had opportunities on the weekend. And they saw this and they came right over,” OCDPH Deputy Health Administrator Marcia Mansaray said.

Offering easier options to people who are willing to get the shot but have so far found setting up an appointment inconvenient is of the ways health officials are hoping to reach a larger percentage of the population.

The Tulip Time vaccine clinic will continue Wednesday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and Thursday (4 p.m to 8 p.m.).