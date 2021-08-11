First winner of CMU vaccine incentive scholarship program announced

The first winner of CMU’s vaccine incentive program, Johnathan Taft, was surprised with the news during a Zoom call. The call included Kate King, president of CMU Student Government Association, pictured. (Courtesy Central Michigan University)

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WOOD) — Central Michigan University has announced the first round of winners for its vaccine incentive program.

Johnathan Taft, a senior, won the grand prize of scholarships to cover a year of tuition, CMU said in a Wednesday release. Taft, from Greenville, was surprised with the news during a Zoom call.

Along with the grand prize winner, 100 students won $75 gift cards.

There will be four grand prize winners in total over four drawings.

The next drawing will be on Aug. 23.

Students can schedule a vaccination appointment on campus by calling CMU Health at 989.774.6599.