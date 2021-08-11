First winner of CMU vaccine incentive scholarship program announced

COVID-19 Vaccine

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The first winner of CMU’s vaccine incentive program, Johnathan Taft, was surprised with the news during a Zoom call. The call included Kate King, president of CMU Student Government Association, pictured. (Courtesy Central Michigan University)

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WOOD) — Central Michigan University has announced the first round of winners for its vaccine incentive program.

Johnathan Taft, a senior, won the grand prize of scholarships to cover a year of tuition, CMU said in a Wednesday release. Taft, from Greenville, was surprised with the news during a Zoom call.

Along with the grand prize winner, 100 students won $75 gift cards.

There will be four grand prize winners in total over four drawings.

The next drawing will be on Aug. 23.

Students can schedule a vaccination appointment on campus by calling CMU Health at 989.774.6599.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Vaccine FAQs

More COVID-19 Vaccine FAQ

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!