Mercy Health Saint Mary’s to hold briefing on COVID-19 vaccine rollout

A vial of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine that receivedemergency use authorization is seen at George Washington University Hospital, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Mercy Health Saint Mary’s Will host a virtual briefing this morning on its COVID-19 response, specifically its vaccine distribution procedures.

The 11 a.m. press conference, held via Zoom, will stream live on woodtv.com.

On hand will be Mercy Health Saint Mary’s President Dr. Hyung Kim, chief medical officer Dr. Matt Biersack, chief nursing officer Michelle Pena, medical director of infection prevention and control Dr. Andrew Jameson, senior vice president of operations Kurt Macdonald and Mercy Health Physician Partners regional medical director Dr. Karen Kennedy.

One of the main topics of conversation will be getting vaccines to those currently allowed under guidelines and reaching out to vulnerable and underserved populations.

As of Monday, some 2,022,350 doses of the vaccine had been shipped to providers across Michigan and 1,339,129 of them had been administered. That includes 370,271 people fully vaccinated with two shots and 967,907 people having received only their first shot.

The state is aiming to vaccinate about 5.6 million people, with a goal of 50,000 shots administered per day and infrastructure capacity already prepared for up to 80,000. Last week, the state averaged about 39,650 doses administered per day.