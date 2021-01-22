Family Health Center launches drive-thru vaccination clinic

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Family Health Center launched the first drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Kalamazoo County Friday with Bronson Healthcare’s help.

The goal of the clinic is to help better reach vulnerable and underserved populations.

Al Harris and his wife say they felt fortunate to get an appointment a few days ago, after hearing many seniors have not been able to get the shot. They know plenty of people who are interested in vaccination.

Family Health Center opens a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site on Jan. 22, 2021.

“Some are still trying. Some are, you know, waiting a little while, but most are trying and I believe that most are succeeding,” Harris said.

On Friday, 525 people were signed up to be vaccinated at the site by making an appointment in advance.

Denise Crawford, president and CEO of the Family Health Center, says they are hoping clinics like this can help vaccinate groups that often do not have enough access to care.

“We know that the individuals that have truly been hit the hardest are those who have been underserved, in particular individuals with black and brown skin,” Crawford said.

According to President and CEO Bill Manns, Bronson Healthcare is assisting by providing the vaccine and additional staffing.

“I think it’s going to be incredibly helpful. It’s about meeting the community where they are. It’s designed well. It’s great throughput. You don’t have to get out of your car. Easy and convenient. There’s not a backup. No long lines,” Manns said.

Luat To helped his parents get an appointment and was relieved they will finally have some level of protection against a virus that has claimed so many lives.

“It’s great. It’s a relief. We have to come back in 21 days, which is not a big deal. But it’s basically a light at the end of the tunnel for us,” To said.

The clinics will be held as vaccine supplies allow.

For more information, visit the Family Health Center website.