Faith leaders to encourage COVID-19 vaccine during town hall

LANING, Mich. (WOOD) — Faith-based community leaders will help encourage Michiganders to get vaccinated during a virtual townhall Thursday.

The town hall is being put on by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services as part of its efforts to educate the public on the COVID-19 vaccine.

The conversation will focus on the safety and efficacy of getting the vaccine.

A reverend taking part in the town hall talked with News 8 ahead of the event as she shared the connection between the decision to get vaccinated and a person’s spiritual beliefs.

“This is a faith issue to be vaccinated, to wear our masks, to care for one another,” Reverend Lydia Bucklin of Episcopal Diocese of Northern Michigan said. “To do everything we can to eradicate COVID-19 because we are called to care for one another because of our faith.”

The faith-based town hall is from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and will be livestreamed on MDHHS’ Facebook page.