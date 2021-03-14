Facebook group restores faith for those looking for vaccine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Facebook page that helps eligible people in the West Michigan area get their COVID-19 vaccine is getting rave reviews.

News 8 recently reported about the page West Michigan Vaccine Hunters, talking to its founders about how the platform crowdsources information to help people find appointment openings across the region.

A couple thousand followers later, everyday people that have used the page are sharing their successes stories.

“The group has actually really restored my faith in humanity,” Bethany Schmall said.

Schmall lives in Chicago but came across the page when looking to get her elderly parents in Portage appointments to be vaccinated.

“It was weeks, days, months, were going by and they weren’t getting an appointment, so that’s when I found this (West Michigan) Vaccine Hunters Facebook page,” Schmall said. “It’s a platform full of people who want to help, they’re sharing advice, stories of success, tips and tricks.”

Schmall has since become hooked on helping others, using info from the page to secure more than 50 appointments for eligible people across Michigan.

Pheobe Leek also discovered the Facebook page when looking to get her parents vaccinated.

“I joined immediately,” Leek said. “I was just blown away by how helpful people were being with getting other people vaccinated, posting locations that had vaccines available. Just the knowledge on there was insane.”

Within days, Leek was able to help find appointments for her family, friends and coworkers.

Victoria Weiland found the site when looking to get herself an appointment to be vaccinated. Weiland said she has an autoimmune disease and cares for children with special needs, but still couldn’t get a shot.

West Michigan Vaccine Hunters changed that as the page gave her a new outlook on how to go about the search process.

“It turns out that getting a vaccine appointment is not too far off from getting a really hard to get (concert) ticket,” Weiland said. “Just constantly watching, refreshing, having all of your info ready to autofill.”