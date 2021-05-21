‘Easy’: All Spectrum primary care doctors now have COVID-19 vaccines

A COVID-19 vaccine dose is prepared at the clinic at DeVos Place Convention Center in downtown Grand Rapids on Jan. 25, 2021. (Courtesy Spectrum Health Beat/Chris Clark)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids closes, Spectrum Health is now offering the shots at all of its urgent cares and primary care offices.

The West Michigan Vaccine Clinic, which Spectrum ran in cooperation with the Kent County Health Department and Mercy Health, is giving its final round of second doses Friday. Since opening in January, it administered some 230,000 doses.

But vaccine demand around the state has dropped off significantly in recent weeks. Health officials say people eager to get the shots have had the chance to do so at big sites like DeVos.

Now, with the remaining population either waiting for vaccine appointments to be extremely easy or hesitant about getting it at all, the approach is to reach people in their communities and places where they feel comfortable.

To make it “convenient and easy,” West Michigan-based Spectrum says you can get a dose at any urgent care or family doctor’s office. You can schedule an appointment by going to your Spectrum Health MyChart or calling 833.755.0696 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. any day of the week.

If you’re calling for an appointment for a minor (age 12 to 17), you can also call your family doctor director or your pediatrician.

Statewide, 8 million vaccine doses have been administered and nearly 52% of people ages 12 and up have received at least one shot.