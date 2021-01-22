DeVos Place to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Health officials say DeVos Place Convention Center in downtown Grand Rapids will serve as a countywide COVID-19 vaccine center beginning on Monday.

The Kent County Health Department, Spectrum Health, Mercy Health and other Vaccinate West Michigan participants are partnering to make the site possible.

News 8 started noticing activity at DeVos Place on Thursday, including a truck arriving into the loading area and equipment set up for lines in the lobby.

Trucks arriving at the loading dock at DeVos Place Convention Center in downtown Grand Rapids. The center will be used as a countywide COVID-19 vaccine center. (Jan 22, 2021)

More details about the vaccine center is expected to be released at 11 a.m.

Officials prepare the inside of DeVos Place Convention Center in downtown Grand Rapids to be used as a countywide COVID-19 vaccine center.

The convention center has been largely empty since March 2020, when the state instituted broad shutdowns to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

While the state now says that more essential workers and people over the age of 65, in addition to health care workers and those in nursing homes, can get the COVID-19 vaccine, a large rollout has been stymied by a limited stock of doses. Public health officials have urged patience as the ability to get an appointment is hit-and-miss.

Spectrum is already holding smaller clinics at its facilities after reaching out to patients who are eligible for the vaccine.

Kalamazoo County has also started running clinics for seniors at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center and says it is planning for drive-thru clinics — once it has the doses.

“I’ve got the facility, I’ve got the human resources, we’ve got the supplies, we’ve got the scheduling system and we have a lot of participants — over 20,000 people — that have pre-registered for this. What we really need is a ready and available supply of vaccine from the federal government,” county Health Officer Jim Rutherford told News 8 earlier this week.

In West Michigan, you can keep an eye on VaccinateWestMI.com to see when appointments open up in your area.