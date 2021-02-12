DeVos Place now charging only operational costs for vaccine clinic

Patients stand in line to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at the clinic at DeVos Place Convention Center in downtown Grand Rapids on Jan. 25, 2021. (Courtesy Spectrum Health Beat/Chris Clark)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — DeVos Place Convention Center in downtown Grand Rapids has dropped its rental price for serving as a mass COVID-19 vaccination site from $12,000 per day to zero.

Kent County will now have to pay only for operational costs, like utilities, janitorial and maintenance services, security and emergency medical services, as those services are used.

The county announced Friday it had reached an updated agreement with the Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention/Arena Authority and SMG/ASM Global, the company that operates DeVos Place. The new contract is retroactive to Jan. 18 and will extend through March 31, after which officials will decide how to move forward on a month-to-month basis.

“We are very pleased with the outcome of our latest discussions with the CAA and SMG regarding the vaccination clinic at DeVos Place,” Kent County Administrator Wayman Britt said in a Friday statement. “All parties involved share the goal of operating the most efficient, safe and effective large-scale vaccination clinic in our region. We also share a commitment to be responsible stewards of public dollars and to strengthen the community’s trust.”

Britt previously told News 8 that the $12,000-per-day price tag, which was being covered by federal CARES Act money, was “a very minimal expense” considering the positive effects of combating the pandemic that has devastated businesses and now contributed to the deaths of more than 15,000 people in Michigan.

The county noted in the Friday release that when the original contract was signed, it was impossible to tell what operational costs the mass vaccination site would incur.

“Our objective at that time was to get a temporary agreement in place so we could open the clinic and get shots in arms,” Britt said. “After our first 15 days of operation, we are better able to assess actual space and operational needs as well as hard costs associated with using the convention center for this unprecedented purpose.”

Once enough doses are being sent to the area, the Kent County Health Department and its hospital partners running the clinic say they could administer up to 20,000 doses per day at DeVos Place. For now, however, appointments are still limited. You can start the registration process to get your shots at VaccinateWestMI.com.

The county is looking for non-medical volunteers to help staff the clinic, doing things like greeting and helping patients, sanitizing and organizing supplies and taking temperatures. Those who work at least 20 hours at the clinic will be reclassified as health care volunteers and will be eligible to get vaccinated themselves.

So far, across the state, 2,043,650 doses of the vaccine have been shipped to health departments, hospitals and nursing homes. A total of 425,823 people have been fully vaccinated with two shots and about 1.02 million people have gotten only their first shot.

The state is aiming to vaccinate some 5.6 million people.