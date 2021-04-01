DeVos Place COVID-19 vaccine clinic hits milestone: 100,000 shots

The recipient of the 100,000th COVID-19 vaccine shot at the West Michigan Vaccine Clinic at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids. (April 1, 2021)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The pace is picking up at the mass COVID-19 vaccination site at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids.

The West Michigan Vaccine Clinic administered its 100,000th shot Thursday.

Organizers say they think they may be vaccinating more people than any other single location in the country: some 50,000 shots will be given at DeVos Place this week alone.

The clinic has said that if it had enough doses, it could administer 20,000 shots in a day. The closest it has gotten so far is a little more than 12,500, which it clocked Monday. That was a state record and possibly even a national record, according to executives with Spectrum Health, which is leading the coalition of providers running the clinic. Another record day is anticipated this coming Monday.

Outside the West Michigan Vaccine Clinic at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids. (March 31, 2021)

To help facilitate that huge volume, the clinic is seeking thousands more volunteers.

“We’ve got vaccines, we’ve got the space, but we’re real short on the labor,” Patrick Burke, a retiree who’s currently volunteering, told News 8 Wednesday.

While there is free parking available underneath DeVos Place and across Monroe Avenue at the government ramp, you can also park across the river at either of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum parking lots and take a free Rapid shuttle to the clinic.

A courtesy map shows the route for a free Rapid shuttle bus between downtown Grand Rapids parking and the West Michigan Vaccine Clinic at DeVos Place.

“We are very excited to work with all the incredible partners that are making this effort possible,” The Rapid CEO Deb Prato said in a Thursday statement. “It is critical that the entire community works together on vaccination efforts, and we are committed to doing our part at The Rapid.”

The Rapid added additional transportation options to vaccine clinics were forthcoming; more information should be released soon.

Everyone age 16 and up is now eligible to get a shot at the West Michigan Vaccine Clinic. You can register at SpectrumHealth.org/wmvaccineclinic. You must have an appointment; the clinic is not taking walk-ins.

You can go to VaccinateWestMI.com to register with other providers in the region.

Several counties or hospital systems are already opening access to everyone over the age of 16. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services say the whole state will do that effective Monday.

So far, about 4.3 million shots have been administered in Michigan. About 2.7 million people have gotten at least one. The goal is to fully vaccinate at least 70% of the state’s population over the age of 16. That’s about 5.6 million people.

Whitmer has set a new goal for Michigan clinics to give 100,000 shots every day. Last week, they averaged more than about 70,000 shots per day.

*Correction: A previous version of this article stated 50,000 doses had been administered at the West Michigan Vaccine Clinic this week. That should have indicated 50,000 doses would be administered throughout the week. We regret the error, which has been corrected.