DeVos COVID-19 vaccine clinic closing in late May

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Vaccine Clinic at the DeVos clinic will be closing by the end of May.

The clinic, which has administered more than 200,000 shots in the past three months, will be winding down services by May 21, it said in a Friday release.

“While demand continues for the vaccine, the pace does not require a large-scale operation like WMVC,” the clinic said in the release. “We want to be good stewards of our resources, so we have decided to focus on smaller community-based locations while celebrating all we have accomplished here.”

The announcement comes as vaccine demand has started to drop.

The partners of the clinic, including Spectrum Health and Mercy Health, will continue to offer vaccines at smaller location.