Dégagé Ministries hosts vaccine clinic for homeless

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dégagé Ministries in Grand Rapids hosted a vaccination clinic Wednesday for those who are homeless, immunizing more than two dozen people.

Staff at Dégagé say it wouldn’t have been possible without the help of Cherry Health, which reached out to offer the vaccines.

Dégagé’s COVID-19 compliance coordinator Aubryana Branson said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine makes it easier to vaccinate this population because it only requires one dose.

Those experiencing homelessness are among the latest groups to become eligible to receive the vaccine in Michigan.

“It’s very important because they’re such a high-risk population,” Branson said. “Being in shelters (or) being homeless, they’re open to so many things. They don’t have a home where they can go… and be protected or quarantine or things like that.”

Dégagé hopes to hold additional vaccination clinics in the future, if supply allows.