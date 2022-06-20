GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as 6 months old have been approved and are on their way to West Michigan.

Amy Shears, the immunization program supervisor at the Kent County Health Department, said MDHHS told the department to expect the vaccine to arrive anytime between Monday and Thursday.

“Based on the amount of phone calls that have just come into my office and to the scheduling staff, it’s going to be an interesting few days. A lot of parents are saying in the inquiries ‘when can I make an appointment?’ They’re just ready. They want some of that additional relief to know that a vaccine is there for their kids to keep them safe from serious disease and hospitalization. I can’t blame them, I can’t blame them one bit,” Shears said.

The health department is not taking appointments yet but may be able to open that up as soon as Tuesday.

The Food and Drug Administration gave the go-ahead to the Moderna and Pfizer shots for children on Friday. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended them Saturday. On Monday, health officials received information on the dosage for the vaccines.

Shears told News 8 Moderna requires two doses one month apart. Pfizer is three doses — at three weeks and eight weeks after the initial dose.

“This isn’t new with pediatric vaccines. Two months, four months, six months. We know those little bodies have to have the vaccine introduced a few times just to get that robust immune response so that if they are exposed down the line then that immune system can respond appropriately,” Shears said.