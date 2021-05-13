Watch: Doctors, advocates urge parents to vaccinate kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan kids as young as 12 are starting to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Federal health officials issued emergency approval this week to give Pfizer doses to children ages 12 to 15. Previously, it was available only to those 16 and up.

During a 10:30 a.m. virtual press conference, Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, a pediatrician at Hurley Children’s Hospital and Michigan State University who became well-known for her work during the Flint water crisis, will have her two daughters, ages 12 and 15, vaccinated.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive; Kerry Ebersole Singh, the director of the Protect Michigan Commission to urge people to get vaccinated; and Veronica McNally, whose baby daughter died of whooping cough in 2012 and who now runs a vaccination advocacy group called I Vaccinate, will also speak at the press conference.

The press conference will stream on the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ Facebook page and on woodtv.com.

Doctors say that not only will the vaccines help protect kids from getting the virus and the threat of a rare complication called MIS-C that can be deadly, vaccinating more of the population will help prevent the mutation of new variants. And, of course, it will encourage herd immunity.

“We’ve never reached herd immunity in other infections such as smallpox, measles and polo. That’s not going to happen with this one either,” Spectrum Health Dr. Liam Sullivan, who specializes in infectious diseases, said.

CVS Health, Rite Aid and Walgreens are all offering the shots to kids as young as 12. Go to their websites for appointment information.

Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health expects to start vaccinating 12- through 15-year-olds at its clinic on 60th Street at Patterson Avenue in Gaines Township this weekend. You can walk in between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Bronson Healthcare in southwestern Michigan has scheduled an appointment-only clinic for 12- through 17-year-olds for Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at its clinic at 6901 Portage Road in Portage.