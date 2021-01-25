COVID-19 vaccination clinic opening at DeVos Place

A sign directs people into DeVos Place for COVID-19 vaccinations. The mass vaccination clinic at the downtown Grand Rapids venue is appointment-only. (Jan. 25, 2021)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — New signage outside DeVos Place Convention Center in downtown Grand Rapids now directs people inside to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Vaccinations are expected to begin at DeVos Place, which has been turned in to a countywide clinic, around 2 p.m. Monday. You must have an appointment; do not simply show up without one.

Parking will be available in the ramp under DeVos Place. Those receiving a shot will get two hours of free parking. Children are allowed inside with their parents. Social distancing is in effect and masks are required.

After the injection, recipients will wait 15 minutes in an on-site observation area to make sure they don’t have a negative reaction.

Spectrum Health, which is partnering with the Kent County Health Department, Mercy Health and other Vaccinate West Michigan participants to run the, expects to administer as many as 20,000 doses per day once the clinic is eventually running at full capacity.

But for now, appointments are still hard to come by: Only 7,200 doses have been directed to the clinic this week.

Public health officials and hospitals statewide have blamed the same thing for a slower-than-desired rollout: a lack of doses coming into the state from the federal government.

“Obviously we all know the key is to get the vaccine so we can actually administer (the doses),” Dr. Darryl Elmouchi, president of Spectrum Health West Michigan, said Friday.

Health officials have urged patience while they work to get shots to everyone who wants one.

New President Joe Biden has vowed to see 100 million shots administered in his first 100 days in office.