Court: Guardianship requests may rise with vaccine rollout

(AP) — Michigan’s court administrator’s office has told chief probate judges that they may see an increase in petitions seeking temporary guardians for some people in long-term care facilities to get the coronavirus vaccine.

A memo dated Dec. 22 by Court Administrator Thomas Boyd and Court Administrator Emeritus Milton Mack suggests that judges work with local health departments on plans to deal with the issue.

Boyd and Mack wrote that “residents of long-term care facilities are among those to be vaccinated early in the first wave” and “it is likely that the issue of capacity to consent to inoculation may arise for those residents who are incapacitated.”