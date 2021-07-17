Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Michigan

A man gets his COVID-19 vaccine at the clinic at DeVos Place Convention Center in downtown Grand Rapids on Jan. 25, 2021. (Courtesy Spectrum Health Beat/Chris Clark)

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state — and every county therein — has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of July 8 had reached 606,616 COVID-19-related deaths and more than 33.8 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Michigan using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of July 8, 2021. In Michigan, 47.5% of the total population has been fully vaccinated, compared to 48.2% nationwide. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Oceana County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.5% (10,990 fully vaccinated)

— 12.6% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.7% (4,051 fully vaccinated)

— 11.2% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 227 (60 total deaths)

— 7.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,470 (2,771 total cases)

— 4.4% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

Jcvertin // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Houghton County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.7% (14,878 fully vaccinated)

— 12.2% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.6% (4,961 fully vaccinated)

— 3.8% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 121 (43 total deaths)

— 42.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,808 (3,143 total cases)

— 12.1% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Schoolcraft County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.7% (3,376 fully vaccinated)

— 12.2% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 59.3% (1,322 fully vaccinated)

— 26.5% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 62 (5 total deaths)

— 70.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,411 (438 total cases)

— 46.0% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

Ian Poellet (User:Werewombat) // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Arenac County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (6,255 fully vaccinated)

— 11.6% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.2% (2,889 fully vaccinated)

— 6.8% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (29 total deaths)

— 7.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,144 (1,212 total cases)

— 18.8% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

Cwbash (Charles W. Bash) // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Cheboygan County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (10,625 fully vaccinated)

— 11.6% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 65.2% (4,627 fully vaccinated)

— 19.2% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 182 (46 total deaths)

— 13.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,640 (1,931 total cases)

— 23.8% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Saginaw County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.3% (80,633 fully vaccinated)

— 10.9% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.0% (29,181 fully vaccinated)

— 3.3% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 328 (625 total deaths)

— 55.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,230 (21,398 total cases)

— 12.0% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

NOAA Great Lakes Envorinmental Ressearch Laboritory // Flickr

#44. Muskegon County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.5% (73,850 fully vaccinated)

— 10.5% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.2% (24,512 fully vaccinated)

— 0.6% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (371 total deaths)

— 1.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,402 (16,318 total cases)

— 6.2% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

Lawrence G. Miller // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Van Buren County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.0% (32,532 fully vaccinated)

— 9.5% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.4% (10,785 fully vaccinated)

— 5.3% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 173 (131 total deaths)

— 18.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,452 (7,153 total cases)

— 5.7% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

Dylan L. Tanner // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Alpena County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.3% (12,301 fully vaccinated)

— 8.8% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.6% (5,061 fully vaccinated)

— 7.6% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (63 total deaths)

— 5.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,002 (2,273 total cases)

— 20.2% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

Russell Sekeet (amtrak_russ) // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Berrien County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.5% (66,775 fully vaccinated)

— 8.4% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.5% (23,199 fully vaccinated)

— 7.7% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 192 (294 total deaths)

— 9.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,130 (15,539 total cases)

— 1.0% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

Henry Schenck Tanner // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Montmorency County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.0% (4,101 fully vaccinated)

— 7.4% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.0% (2,207 fully vaccinated)

— 10.8% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (20 total deaths)

— 1.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,625 (618 total cases)

— 33.9% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

Charles Bash // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Huron County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.6% (13,820 fully vaccinated)

— 6.1% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.4% (6,136 fully vaccinated)

— 5.3% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (82 total deaths)

— 25.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,215 (4,094 total cases)

— 31.8% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

Andrew Jameson // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Macomb County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (391,459 fully vaccinated)

— 5.7% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.8% (118,468 fully vaccinated)

— 3.6% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 285 (2,495 total deaths)

— 35.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,473 (100,274 total cases)

— 14.4% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

Gpwitteveen // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Ottawa County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.0% (131,309 fully vaccinated)

— 5.3% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.7% (35,657 fully vaccinated)

— 2.5% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 151 (441 total deaths)

— 28.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,296 (32,966 total cases)

— 12.7% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

SBarnes // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Eaton County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.0% (49,647 fully vaccinated)

— 5.3% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.9% (15,973 fully vaccinated)

— 5.9% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 192 (212 total deaths)

— 9.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,215 (10,161 total cases)

— 8.1% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

Nick Nolte // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Iosco County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.4% (11,415 fully vaccinated)

— 4.4% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.9% (5,510 fully vaccinated)

— 9.7% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 295 (74 total deaths)

— 39.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,987 (2,007 total cases)

— 20.3% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

Modlind // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Baraga County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (3,733 fully vaccinated)

— 4.2% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.2% (1,423 fully vaccinated)

— 5.6% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 475 (39 total deaths)

— 125.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,026 (823 total cases)

— 0.0% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

Bryan Robb // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Ingham County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.9% (134,190 fully vaccinated)

— 3.4% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.0% (32,933 fully vaccinated)

— 0.4% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 134 (393 total deaths)

— 36.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,525 (24,927 total cases)

— 15.0% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Clinton County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.9% (36,536 fully vaccinated)

— 3.4% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.6% (10,499 fully vaccinated)

— 6.3% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 117 (93 total deaths)

— 44.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,627 (7,663 total cases)

— 4.0% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Otsego County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.0% (11,345 fully vaccinated)

— 3.2% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.0% (4,346 fully vaccinated)

— 0.4% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 166 (41 total deaths)

— 21.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,539 (2,353 total cases)

— 4.8% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Roscommon County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.0% (11,045 fully vaccinated)

— 3.2% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.4% (5,707 fully vaccinated)

— 11.5% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (55 total deaths)

— 8.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,915 (1,901 total cases)

— 21.0% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

Rklawton // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Iron County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.0% (5,088 fully vaccinated)

— 3.2% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.9% (2,520 fully vaccinated)

— 9.7% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 479 (53 total deaths)

— 127.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,525 (1,054 total cases)

— 5.0% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

Andrew Jameson // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Bay County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.4% (47,828 fully vaccinated)

— 2.3% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.4% (16,975 fully vaccinated)

— 2.9% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (355 total deaths)

— 63.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,925 (11,267 total cases)

— 9.0% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

O. David Redwine // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Midland County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (38,858 fully vaccinated)

— 1.7% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.1% (12,102 fully vaccinated)

— 4.5% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 113 (94 total deaths)

— 46.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,117 (7,581 total cases)

— 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

Phoenix-Five // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Keweenaw County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.2% (999 fully vaccinated)

— 0.6% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 65.1% (525 fully vaccinated)

— 19.3% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 95 (2 total deaths)

— 55.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,223 (174 total cases)

— 18.0% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Kent County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.7% (313,221 fully vaccinated)

— 0.4% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.1% (73,457 fully vaccinated)

— 2.0% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 131 (860 total deaths)

— 37.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,229 (73,770 total cases)

— 12.0% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

Joshuay04 // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Livingston County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.9% (92,053 fully vaccinated)

— 0.8% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.2% (27,580 fully vaccinated)

— 0.6% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 103 (197 total deaths)

— 51.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,734 (16,769 total cases)

— 12.9% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Alcona County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.0% (4,997 fully vaccinated)

— 1.1% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.3% (2,719 fully vaccinated)

— 10.4% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (33 total deaths)

— 50.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,122 (741 total cases)

— 29.0% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Lake County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.0% (5,687 fully vaccinated)

— 1.1% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 59.8% (2,115 fully vaccinated)

— 25.9% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 135 (16 total deaths)

— 36.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,391 (639 total cases)

— 46.2% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

Mxobe // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Kalamazoo County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (128,717 fully vaccinated)

— 2.3% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 83.8% (34,300 fully vaccinated)

— 3.8% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 152 (402 total deaths)

— 28.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,756 (23,210 total cases)

— 12.7% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Antrim County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (11,343 fully vaccinated)

— 2.3% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.3% (4,922 fully vaccinated)

— 6.7% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 129 (30 total deaths)

— 38.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,014 (1,636 total cases)

— 30.0% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Manistee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (11,927 fully vaccinated)

— 2.3% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.7% (4,825 fully vaccinated)

— 7.4% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 90 (22 total deaths)

— 57.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 4,927 (1,210 total cases)

— 50.9% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

Doug Coldwell // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Mason County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.2% (14,329 fully vaccinated)

— 3.6% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.5% (5,762 fully vaccinated)

— 1.0% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 127 (37 total deaths)

— 39.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,346 (2,141 total cases)

— 26.7% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

Bobak Ha’Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Gogebic County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.3% (7,033 fully vaccinated)

— 5.9% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.0% (3,239 fully vaccinated)

— 0.4% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 372 (52 total deaths)

— 76.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,097 (1,411 total cases)

— 0.7% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

Recomposemedia // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Delta County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.5% (18,054 fully vaccinated)

— 6.3% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 91.1% (8,099 fully vaccinated)

— 12.9% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (95 total deaths)

— 25.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,337 (4,057 total cases)

— 13.1% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

David Coats // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Presque Isle County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.7% (6,387 fully vaccinated)

— 6.7% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.1% (3,198 fully vaccinated)

— 3.2% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (34 total deaths)

— 28.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,394 (1,057 total cases)

— 16.3% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

National Park Service // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Alger County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.2% (4,848 fully vaccinated)

— 12.0% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.7% (1,884 fully vaccinated)

— 2.5% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 77 (7 total deaths)

— 63.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,698 (519 total cases)

— 43.2% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

Andrew Jameson // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Oakland County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (674,181 fully vaccinated)

— 12.8% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.0% (176,368 fully vaccinated)

— 0.4% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (2,450 total deaths)

— 7.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,451 (118,859 total cases)

— 5.7% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Dickinson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.0% (13,617 fully vaccinated)

— 13.7% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 99.9% (5,885 fully vaccinated)

— 23.8% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (74 total deaths)

— 38.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,928 (2,758 total cases)

— 9.0% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Marquette County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.2% (36,166 fully vaccinated)

— 14.1% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 87.9% (11,505 fully vaccinated)

— 8.9% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 96 (64 total deaths)

— 54.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,630 (5,089 total cases)

— 23.9% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

User:My name // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Charlevoix County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (14,219 fully vaccinated)

— 14.5% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.9% (5,314 fully vaccinated)

— 0.2% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 84 (22 total deaths)

— 60.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,419 (1,678 total cases)

— 36.0% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

US Army Corps of Engineer // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Benzie County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (9,693 fully vaccinated)

— 14.9% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.2% (3,746 fully vaccinated)

— 3.1% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 203 (36 total deaths)

— 3.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,227 (1,284 total cases)

— 27.9% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

Bobak Ha’Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Menominee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (12,522 fully vaccinated)

— 15.8% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 99.9% (5,970 fully vaccinated)

— 23.8% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (44 total deaths)

— 8.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,359 (2,132 total cases)

— 6.6% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

Agnieszka Gaul // Shutterstock

#7. Washtenaw County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (204,427 fully vaccinated)

— 17.1% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 87.8% (46,839 fully vaccinated)

— 8.8% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 82 (303 total deaths)

— 61.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,217 (26,528 total cases)

— 28.0% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

stanthejeep // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Grand Traverse County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.1% (52,230 fully vaccinated)

— 18.1% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 85.8% (16,584 fully vaccinated)

— 6.3% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 107 (100 total deaths)

— 49.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,961 (6,480 total cases)

— 30.6% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

RomanKahler // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Ontonagon County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.5% (3,289 fully vaccinated)

— 21.1% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.0% (1,659 fully vaccinated)

— 4.6% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (21 total deaths)

— 73.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,427 (482 total cases)

— 15.9% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Chippewa County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.3% (21,786 fully vaccinated)

— 22.7% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 90.3% (6,327 fully vaccinated)

— 11.9% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 91 (34 total deaths)

— 56.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,734 (2,515 total cases)

— 32.8% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

Jeffness // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Mackinac County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.9% (6,469 fully vaccinated)

— 26.1% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.7% (2,519 fully vaccinated)

— 1.2% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 28 (3 total deaths)

— 86.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,612 (714 total cases)

— 34.0% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Emmet County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.8% (20,313 fully vaccinated)

— 28.0% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 86.2% (6,722 fully vaccinated)

— 6.8% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 129 (43 total deaths)

— 38.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,123 (2,380 total cases)

— 28.9% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

Alexey Stiop // Shutterstock

#1. Leelanau County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.6% (15,135 fully vaccinated)

— 46.5% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 83.9% (5,839 fully vaccinated)

— 4.0% higher vaccination rate than Michigan

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 87 (19 total deaths)

— 58.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,717 (1,244 total cases)

— 43.0% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan