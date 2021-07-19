CMU giving away one-year scholarships to four vaccinated students

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WOOD) — Working to encourage its students to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Central Michigan University says it will give away scholarships to cover a year of tuition to four students who are fully vaccinated.

The scholarships will be awarded in four separate drawings, the university announced Monday. Each of the drawings will also choose 100 students to get a $75 gift card.

Students can register online now to participate. They must have completed a vaccine regimen to register. Everyone who does will get a 20% off coupon to the student bookstore.

Drawings are scheduled for Aug. 2, Aug. 23, Sept. 13 and Oct. 4. A student only needs to register once.

Students can schedule a vaccination appointment on campus by calling CMU Health at 989.774.6599.

“To protect our campus and community from the spread of COVID-19 and its variants, we want to strongly encourage students to receive the vaccine before classes begin this fall,” Jennifer DeHaemers, the university’s vice president for student recruitment and retention, said in a Monday statement.

The state of Michigan is also offering several scholarships for people age 12 to 17 through its MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes. Those scholarship winners have not yet been chosen. The state last week announced four winners of the first $50,000 daily drawings. A $1 million winner has been chosen but that person’s name has not yet been made public.