CDC: Shipment of Moderna vaccine thought to be spoiled OK for use

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine that Michigan health officials believed were spoiled have been deemed viable for use, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told the state.

In mid-January, the state reported that 11,900 doses of the Modera vaccine had spoiled after it was believed that they dipped to unsafe temperatures. After investigating further, McKesson Corp., the company responsible for shipping the Moderna vaccine, determined that 8,900 doses were affected and that the gel packs used to keep the doses at the right temperature during transport were “too cold.”

Officials said providers and the state of Michigan were not at fault and that the mix-up happened at the manufacturing level. Replacement doses were sent out in the meantime and no appointments were impacted.

In West Michigan, the Ottawa County Health Department received 1,600 doses from that shipment.

Moderna agreed that the shipment was good to use upon arrive and can still be used if they’ve been stored correctly: Stored in quarantine at -20 C or stored in quarantine at 2-8 C and the doses were placed in refrigerated storage within 30 days.



“We are pleased we will be able to use these vaccines to protect Michiganders from the virus as we work to reach our goal of vaccinating 70% of Michiganders over age 16 as quickly as possible with the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive. “These safeguards are put into place to ensure the integrity of the vaccine and based on the investigation that was conducted, these vaccines can now be used.”



