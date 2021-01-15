Calvin University to become COVID-19 vaccination site

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Calvin University has received the green light from state health officials to turn the campus into a COVID-19 vaccination site.

That makes Calvin the first university campus in West Michigan to receive this designation.

Because there is a shortage of vaccines, there is no word yet on when Calvin will receive their allotment.

The university’s Health Services Clinic has traditionally been used as a flu vaccination site. It will be used again unless they need to move operations to the Huizenga Tennis and Track Center to accommodate more people.

Staff from the university’s Health Services Clinic will administer the vaccine.

Patience is urged as the vaccines get to where they need to be and plans that have been put into place to get people vaccinated get underway.

In the meantime, people are asked to visit the Vaccinate West Michigan website to see what phase they fall into and to register if their phase is underway.