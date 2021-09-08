Bronson Healthcare requiring COVID-19 vaccine for employees

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Bronson Healthcare is requiring its employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

All employees, medical staff providers, contracted personnel, students, volunteers and vendors will be required to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 1 of this year, Bronson announced in a Wednesday release.

Over 76% of Bronson employees are already fully vaccinated, it said.

“We firmly believe this is the right thing to do,” Bronson said in the release. “People look to those of us in healthcare to be role models, to know the science and to bust the myths about the vaccine so that they feel confident about getting vaccinated and confident in their personal safety when they come to Bronson for care.”

It said that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has received full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for those 16 and older, “reaffirming that mRNA vaccine is highly safe and effective.”

Other local medical groups, including Spectrum Health, Metro Health – University of Michigan Health, Trinity Health, which owns Mercy Health, and Ascension, which runs Borgess Healthcare, have similar COVID-19 vaccine requirements for their employees.