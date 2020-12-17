Ascension Borgess begins COVID-19 vaccinations

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Ascension Borgess and Bronson Healthcare launched their COVID-19 vaccination programs for health care workers today.

Borgess gave its first shots at 1 p.m. with blessings from the hospital chaplains. The first to get it was registered nurse Dawn Fierke, followed by two more nurses, a doctor and a respiratory therapist.

“I have a big grin on my face right now underneath my mask, and I frankly have goosebumps,” said Ascension Borgess President Peter Bergmann, who went on to praise his employees for their care and perseverance throughout the pandemic.

Bronson will get started at 3 p.m.

Bronson Healthcare officials stand next to their first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 17, 2020. (Courtesy Bronson Healthcare)

The vaccines, which are being manufactured in Portage, rolled out of the plant for the first time Sunday and have been arriving at West Michigan hospitals throughout the week.

On Monday, Spectrum Health became the first hospital system in the state to start vaccinations. Dr. Marc McClelland, a pulmonologist, got the first shot. He told News it was quick and relatively painless, and that he felt fine the day after.

Spectrum had vaccinated 400 employees as of Wednesday evening and expected to vaccinate 400 more on Thursday.

Health care providers are hailing the arrival of the vaccine, which was developed and approved in record time, as the way the nation will beat back the virus that has killed more than 300,000 Americans, including more than 11,000 in Michigan alone.

“This is the beginning of the end of this pandemic,” Bergmann said. “To be part of this historic time right now where we’re giving the first doses at Ascension Borgess is remarkable.”

The first doses are going to front-line health care workers and those in nursing homes. The vaccine isn’t expected to be available to everyone until May or April.

Holland Hospital said it will start vaccinations Friday morning.