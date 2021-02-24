Brinks, health officials to hold GR vaccine distribution briefing Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — State Sen. Winnie Brinks and health officials will be holding a virtual town hall Monday, March 1.

Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, will be joined by Dr. Adam London, administrative health officer at the Kent County Health Department and Dr. Hyung T. Kim of Mercy Health Saint Mary’s. They will provide updates on the COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts in Grand Rapids.

The virtual town hall is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, March 1. Those who are interested in attending the event are asked to register online by 6:30 p.m. Monday.

As of Feb. 24, the state has received about 2.6 million doses from the federal government; it needs about 11.2 doses to vaccinate about 5.6 million people. The Biden administration has promised the flow of vaccines will speed up. So far, about 15% of people in the state have gotten at least one dose and about 8% have been fully vaccinated with both doses.

