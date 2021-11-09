Biden vax-test mandate covers government workers in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Biden administration’s requirement that many private-sector workers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or, if their employers allow it, get tested weekly also applies to many of the roughly 586,000 government employees in Michigan.

That’s because Michigan is one of 26 states to operate and enforce workplace safety rules instead of the U.S. government. Federal law requires those states to cover state and local government workers, including school employees.

Private and public employers with 100 or more workers must require them to get fully vaccinated by Jan. 4.

Employers can instead adopt a policy mandating employees to either get vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.