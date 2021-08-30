Athletes, worker challenge vaccine rules at Michigan universities

by: The Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Four female soccer players at Western Michigan University are challenging the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for athletes Monday, saying it violates their Christian beliefs.

The lawsuit filed Monday comes days after a Michigan State University employee sued over its broader mandate that applies to all students, faculty and staff.

The players say Western Michigan required them to get a shot by Tuesday or be removed from the team. They were denied religious exemptions.

The Michigan State worker says she has natural immunity because she had COVID-19. Her complaint seeks class-action status for other school employees previously infected with the coronavirus.

