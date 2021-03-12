Michigan: All adults eligible for vaccine April 5

Pharmacist Madeline Acquilano draws a syringe of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Conn., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The first shipments of the vaccine arrived at the hospital Wednesday morning. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

LANSING, Mich. (AP/WOOD) — Michigan says all residents age 16 and up will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 5, nearly a month before the May 1 date pledged by President Joe Biden.

People age 16 to 49 with certain medical conditions or disabilities will qualify starting March 22. Two days later, March 24, a regional mass vaccination site will open at Detroit’s Ford Field to administer an additional 6,000 doses every day for two months.

The U.S. is expecting to have enough doses for adults by the end of May, but the process of actually administering doses will take time.

In West Michigan, the Kent County Health Department announced it has received an additional 2,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for vulnerable populations ages 50 years and older.

In the next two weeks, the 2,500 vaccines will be given to eight community clinics in the following zip codes: 49503, 49507 and 49509.

The outreach effort will focus on those 50 years or older in the Latinx and African American communities, those experiencing homelessness, staying in shelters or have mobility issues or cognitive impairments.

