A shot of excitement for Kent Co. health officials

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Health Department administered its first COVID-19 vaccines on Friday.

Mary Wisinski, the department’s immunization program supervisor, received the first dose. She will lead the health department’s team of immunization nurses in administering the vaccines in the coming months.

“I had tears in my eyes. Like this is the first glimmer of hope that in 2021, we’re going to get a handle on this awful pandemic,” Wisinski said.

The department says it received its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccines on Thursday. It contained 1,950 doses that will go to health department staff administering the vaccine and Kent County area medical first responders.

The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses — 21 days apart — to be fully effective. The health department will receive another 1,950 doses within three weeks so staffers can administer the necessary second dose.

Wisinski says they’re one of the few local health departments equipped with the ultra-cold freezers needed to store the Pfizer vaccine, something the newly approved Moderna vaccine doesn’t require.

“I’m guessing that the first Moderna doses will go to the other local health departments that did not get allocated the Pfizer vaccines,” Wisinski said.

With a handful of other covid vaccines on track for FDA approval, Wisinski has even more hope for the weeks ahead.

A courtesy image of Mary Wisinski, the Kent County Health Department’s immunization program supervisor, receiving a COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 18, 2020.

“I think by the time we get to vaccinating the general public, we will have a choice of several vaccines and that makes it so exciting because the more doses we have, the more people we can vaccinate,” she said.

When that time comes, Winsinski said it’s unlikely people will get to pick the vaccine brand of their choosing, rather it’ll be whatever is available at that time and place.

This week, Kent County hospitals began vaccinating front-line health care workers at their facilities.