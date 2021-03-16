2,500 COVID-19 doses going to ‘overlooked’ populations in Kent Co.

Spectrum Health nurse Carol Robinson prepares the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine for Dr. Marc McClelland on Dec. 14, 2020. (Courtesy Spectrum Health)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Saying it is committed to equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, the Kent County Health Department will devote 2,500 recently received doses to hard-to-reach and vulnerable communities.

“We know that there are populations that get overlooked,” Brian Hartl, epidemiologist with the Kent County Health Department, said.

He pointed specifically to Black and Latino communities.

“Each of those communities have about 10% of our population in total and the percentage of those folks vaccinated hasn’t reached that yet,” Hartl said.

The 2,500 doses, allocated to Kent County under the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ Community Outreach Vaccine Project pilot program focused on equitable distribution, will be split among eight community clinics in areas that lack resources, income and transportation.

“We know that we need to bring vaccine to the populations, to neighborhoods,” Hartl said.

While Black and brown communities are a focus, public health workers aren’t ignoring other vulnerable demographics, including those who are homeless, have mobility issues or have cognitive impairments.

“We really want to ensue equitable and ethical distribution of the vaccine,” Hartl said. “We want to make sure we are targeting these neighborhoods.”

Anyone interested in signing up for shots may visit the Kent County Health Department’s website.