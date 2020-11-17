Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Grand Rapids
Allegan County
Barry County
Ionia County
Kent County
Kalamazoo and Battle Creek
Montcalm County
Muskegon County
Ottawa County
Southwest Michigan
Michigan
Target 8
To The Point
Top Stories
Local hospitals prepare for a possible COVID-19 surge
Video
Top Stories
Man dies in shooting on Grand Rapids’ SE side
Video
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
‘Wonder Woman 1984’ debuts with pandemic-best $16.7M
Michigan State Police warn of man impersonating trooper
Weather
Alerts
Ask Ellen
Bill’s Blog
Closings and Delays
Current Conditions
Forecast
Power Outages
Radar and Satellite
School Closing Predictions
Snow Conditions
Watching The Skies
Weather Experience
Weather Warn Emails
Webcams
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Michigan Sports Scores
The Big Game
Detroit Lions
NCAA Football
Detroit Red Wings
Grand Rapids Griffins
Detroit Pistons
NCAA Hoops
High School Preps
Detroit Tigers
West Michigan Whitecaps
Video Game News
Top Stories
MHSAA: Remaining tournaments to be completed in January
Top Stories
Brady-led Bucs top Lions 47-7 to end 13-year playoff drought
Big Game Bound Week 16: Titans vs. Packers, Seahawks vs. Rams, the state of the Bears
Video
MHSAA releases updated winter sports schedule
Lions practice without Darrell Bevell due to contact tracing
WATCH
Livestream News 8
Breaking News & Live Events
WOOD TV8 Live Desk
Video Library
eightWest
Ask the Expert
eightwest Featured Jobs
eightWest Backstage
Hotel District Series
Contests
Community
Angel Tree
Community Calendar
Community Conversations
Community Spotlight
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Job Connect Monday
Work For Us
More
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
School Closing Emails
Submit Your Closing
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
WOTV
ABC
Live Local Give Local
Maranda
The Crew
Search
Search
Search
COVID-19 Vaccine
Chief justice: Vaccinate judges, court staff in 2nd wave
Mary Free Bed begins COVID-19 vaccinations
Gallery
Can employers make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory?
Kzoo Co. increases effort to vaccinate health care workers
Video
HHS Sec. Azar, Dr. Fauci receive Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine
Video
COVID-19 Vaccine FAQs
Can employers make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory?
When will children be able to get COVID-19 vaccines?
Can I stop wearing a mask after getting a COVID-19 vaccine?
More COVID-19 Vaccine FAQ
More COVID-19 Vaccine Headlines
Biden gets COVID-19 vaccine, says ‘nothing to worry about’
Panel: People over 75, essential workers next for vaccines
A shot of excitement for Kent Co. health officials
Video
US clears Moderna vaccine for COVID-19, 2nd shot in arsenal
Whitmer criticizes Trump admin over vaccine shipments
Pfizer: Millions of vaccines sit in warehouse, waiting on government instructions
Doctor: First set of shots will generate ‘a ton of information’ on COVID-19 vaccines
Video
History of medical abuse furthers Black Americans’ mistrust in COVID-19 vaccine
Video
‘It means everything’: Ascension Borgess, Bronson Healthcare begin COVID-19 vaccinations
Video
NFL considers filling Super Bowl seats with vaccinated health care workers
Coronavirus
Local hospitals prepare for a possible COVID-19 surge
Video
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Unemployment benefits for millions in limbo; Trump demands larger COVID relief checks
MHSAA: Remaining tournaments to be completed in January
‘Nobody else was going to do it’: Barstool Sports raises $6M+ to keep small businesses open
Coroanvirus Headlines
Coronavirus Resources
Program winterizing outdoor dining in GR gets $175K boost
Al fresco without freezing: Winter outdoor dining in Grand Rapids
Video
How long will you have to wear a mask? Here’s what the experts say
Interactive map: County-by-county COVID risk assessment heading into Thanksgiving
WMU expanding mental health tools during pandemic
Video
More Coronavirus Resources Headlines